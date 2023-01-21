Franklin Pierce Ravens got a shut out against Saint Michael's Purple Knights
The Franklin Pierce Ravens picked up a decisive road win against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.
The Franklin Pierce Ravens picked up a decisive road win against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.
The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Ravens took the lead when Emilie Prive scored.
The Ravens made it 2-0 with a goal from Bethany Ross .
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.