Franklin Pierce Ravens got a shut out against Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Franklin Pierce Ravens picked up a decisive road win against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Ravens took the lead when Emilie Prive scored.

The Ravens made it 2-0 with a goal from Bethany Ross .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.