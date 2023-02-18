Sponsored By
Franklin Pierce Ravens dig deep in the third to win against Long Island University Sharks

The Franklin Pierce Ravens and the visiting Long Island University Sharks were tied going into the third, but Franklin Pierce pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

February 17, 2023 09:13 PM

Franklin Pierce's Julia Stevens scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Ravens took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jenna Ruiz . Avery Farrell and Claire Casey assisted.

Sarah Rourke scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Abby Latorella and Maggie Culp .

Late, Claire Casey scored a goal, assisted by Avery Farrell and Jenna Ruiz, making the score 2-1.

Sharks' Megan Bouveur tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Anna Fairman and Paula Bergström assisted.

The Ravens took the lead with 01.50 remaining of the third period after a goal from Julia Stevens, assisted by Emilie Prive .

