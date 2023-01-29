Women's College | New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Franklin Pierce Ravens beat in overtime the Saint Anselm Hawks

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Franklin Pierce Ravens come away with the close win over the Saint Anselm Hawks at home on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 10:25 PM
Next games:

On Friday, the Ravens will host the Pioneers at 6:30 p.m. CST and the Hawks will play against the Purple Knights at 3 p.m. CST.