Franklin Pierce Ravens beat in overtime the Saint Anselm Hawks
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Franklin Pierce Ravens come away with the close win over the Saint Anselm Hawks at home on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.
Next games:
On Friday, the Ravens will host the Pioneers at 6:30 p.m. CST and the Hawks will play against the Purple Knights at 3 p.m. CST.