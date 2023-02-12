Franklin Pierce Ravens beat in overtime the Post Eagles

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Franklin Pierce Ravens come away with the close win over the Post Eagles on the road on Saturday. The final score was 8-0.

The Ravens took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Mikayla Kelley .

The Ravens' Stefanie Caban increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

The Ravens' Jenna Ruiz increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Memphis Mertens and Cailey McLaughlin .

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Ravens.

The Ravens increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period when Ava Kison found the back of the net.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Claire Casey who increased the Ravens' lead, late in the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Friday, the Eagles will play the Hawks at 6 p.m. CST, and the Ravens will play the Sharks at 1 p.m. CST.