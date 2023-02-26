Sponsored By
Women's College New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Dramatic win for Franklin Pierce Ravens – series tied against Sacred Heart Pioneers

The Franklin Pierce Ravens won 2-1 at home against the Sacred Heart Pioneers in a game that went to overtime. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 07:01 PM

Franklin Pierce's Mikayla Kelley scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Cassandra Nevers scored assisted by Rachel DeLong.

The Ravens tied the score 1-1 with two seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Avery Farrell , assisted by Ava Kison and Claire Casey .

In overtime, it took 15:45 before Mikayla Kelley scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Emilie Prive and Bethany Ross .

