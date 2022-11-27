Dartmouth Big Green scores twice in the third to beat Saint Anselm Hawks

Dartmouth Big Green defeated Saint Anselm Hawks 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Dartmouth pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Dartmouth's Jenna Donohue scored the game-winning goal.

The Hawks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kelly Golini scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Audrey Jackson.

The Big Green's Vanessa Stamper tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Currie Putrah and Annie King.

The Big Green took the lead with seven seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jenna Donohue, assisted by CC Bowlby and Kenzie Bachelor.

Next up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.