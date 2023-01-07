Danielle Selby was the hero as Lake Foresters beat Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Lake Foresters won on the road against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the second period. The third period remained goalless. Danielle Selby scored the goal and delivered the win for Lake Forest.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Foresters took the lead when Danielle Selby scored assisted by Zara Post.