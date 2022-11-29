Connecticut Huskies beat Sacred Heart Pioneers in overtime

The Connecticut Huskies hosted the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Connecticut prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Connecticut's Ava Rinker scored the game-winning goal.

The Pioneers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Delani MacKay. Paige McNeil and Katie Keenan assisted.

The Huskies tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Brooke Campbell scored, assisted by Riley Grimley.

The Pioneers took the lead early in the second period when Kelly Solak scored, assisted by Nicole Guidi and Anastasia Sloan.

Five minutes into the period, the Huskies' Claire Peterson scored a goal, making the score 2-2.

In overtime, it took 2:28 before Ava Rinker scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Coryn Tormala.

Coming up:

The Huskies host the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the next game at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The same day, the Pioneers will host the Beavers at 2 p.m. CST.