A win at last for Post Eagles

The Post Eagles have ended their unfortunate run of 13 straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Franklin Pierce Ravens. The game finished 2-1.

Post's Kiersten Browning scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Ravens took the lead when Jenna Ruiz scoredopened the scoring assisted by Avery Farrell .

The Eagles tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Kiersten Browning netted one, assisted by Madeleine Noonan and Sheridan Terrazzano .

Kiersten Browning took the lead late in the third, assisted by Sheridan Terrazzano.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST, this time in Franklin Pierce.