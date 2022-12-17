A win at last for Minnesota State

Minnesota State has ended its unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Long Island University Sharks. The game finished 8-1.

The visiting Mavericks started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Brooke Bryant scoring in the first period, assisted by Jayden Seifert .

The Mavericks' Kelsey King increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Shelbi Guttormson .

The Mavericks increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Kelsey King late into the first period.

The Mavericks increased the lead to 4-0 with a minute left in the first when Madison Mashuga scored, assisted by Jayden Seifert and Alexis Paddington .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Mavericks led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Kelsey King increased the lead to 7-0 in the third period, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Alexis Paddington.

Abby Latorella narrowed the gap to 7-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Jeannie Wallner and Stella Scott .

The Mavericks increased the lead to 8-1 with 01.11 remaining of the third period after a goal from Alexis Paddington, assisted by Madison Mashuga.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.