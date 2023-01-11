A point at last for Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Saint Michael's Purple Knights have ended their unfortunate run of nine straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Post Eagles – even if it wasn't a win. The game finished 1-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Jade Giesbrecht scored the first goal.

In the second period, Libby Kamp scored a goal, assisted by Grace Canterbury and Sajel Desai , making the score 1-1.

Coming up:

The Eagles will travel to the Long Island University Sharks on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Purple Knights will face Franklin Pierce at home on Friday at 5:10 p.m. CST.