1-2 for Long Island University Sharks – ninth straight game without defeat

The game on Friday between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the visitor Long Island University Sharks finished 2-1. The result means the league-leader LIU remains unbeaten for the ninth consecutive game.

The Sharks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mikayla Lantto . Emma Mörtl and Maggie Culp assisted.

The Sharks' Jeannie Wallner increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Abby Latorella and Stella Scott .

Iyla Ryskamp scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Olivia Laroche .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.