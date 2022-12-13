1-0 win for Sacred Heart Pioneers over Saint Michael's Purple Knights – Sydney Antonakis was the hero
The Pioneers first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Sydney Antonakis, assisted by Olivia Laroche and Nicole Bessinger .
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.