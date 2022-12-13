SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | New England Women's Hockey Alliance

1-0 win for Sacred Heart Pioneers over Saint Michael's Purple Knights – Sydney Antonakis was the hero

The Sacred Heart Pioneers won their road game against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/585429/sydney-antonakis">Sydney Antonakis</a> in the third period.

500196186_48aaefec8a45d138de5b37fbd62f3484.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 13, 2022 05:12 PM
Share

The Sacred Heart Pioneers won their road game against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Sydney Antonakis in the third period.

Sacred Heart's Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winning goal.

The Pioneers first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Sydney Antonakis, assisted by Olivia Laroche and Nicole Bessinger .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: SACRED HEART