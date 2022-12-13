1-0 win for Sacred Heart Pioneers over Saint Michael's Purple Knights – Sydney Antonakis was the hero

The Sacred Heart Pioneers won their road game against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Sydney Antonakis in the third period.

The Pioneers first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Sydney Antonakis, assisted by Olivia Laroche and Nicole Bessinger .

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.