Multiple Minnesotans headed to USA Women's National Team Evaluation Camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Forty-six athletes have been chosen to attend the Team USA Women's National Team Evaluation Camp, where the top skaters and goaltenders will be hand-picked to represent the country in the upcoming IIHF Women's World Championship in Brampton, Ontario, from April 5-16.

Players are split into two teams, Team Blue and Team White, and they will compete in practices and scrimmages from March 27-31 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. Final cuts will be made and the official roster will be released on April 1.

John Wroblewski is the head coach of the squad that will compete in Ontario, while Josh Sciba, Shari Dickerman and Brent Hill will all assume assistant coaching positions. Alli Altman is to serve as the goaltending coach.

A few names to note on the roster include recent collegiate standouts in Minnesota Duluth's Maggie Flaherty and Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota's Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Abbey Murphy, and Gracie Ostertag, and Minnesota State's Kelsey King and Charlotte Akervik.

You can view the full list of camp participants below.