Minnesota's Zumwinkle sisters chasing Frozen Four title together
Grace and Emily Zumwinkle are taking the ice at the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth, competing for the program’s eighth national title.
DULUTH — Emily Zumwinkle found out she’d get to play with her sister Grace at Minnesota in the family’s group chat.
“I was skeptical because I didn’t know how it would all fold out,” said Emily, “but I thought that would be insane.”
Fast forward to today, the Zumwinkle sisters are taking the ice at the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth, competing for the program’s eighth national title.
The Rink Live’s Kelly Hinseth sat down with the Excelsior, Minn., natives ahead of Minnesota’s semifinal game against Wisconsin to talk about playing together for the first time since high school in the video above.
