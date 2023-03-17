Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Minnesota's Zumwinkle sisters chasing Frozen Four title together

Grace and Emily Zumwinkle are taking the ice at the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth, competing for the program’s eighth national title.

Zumwinkle sisters.jpg
Host Kelly Hinseth, left, talks with Minnesota Gophers players Emily Zumwinkle, middle, and Grace Zumwinkle inside Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
The Rink Live
By Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Today at 10:16 AM

DULUTH — Emily Zumwinkle found out she’d get to play with her sister Grace at Minnesota in the family’s group chat.

“I was skeptical because I didn’t know how it would all fold out,” said Emily, “but I thought that would be insane.”

Fast forward to today, the Zumwinkle sisters are taking the ice at the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth, competing for the program’s eighth national title.

The Rink Live’s Kelly Hinseth sat down with the Excelsior, Minn., natives ahead of Minnesota’s semifinal game against Wisconsin to talk about playing together for the first time since high school in the video above.

Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four women's header promo image copy.jpg
Check out more NCAA Women's Frozen Four coverage
Breaking news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

What to read next
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
It's a border battle: unseeded Wisconsin looks to upset No. 2 Minnesota in Frozen Four semifinal
The Badgers haven't had the flashiest record in 2022-23, but they have been able to find success against the Gophers. Can they pull off the upset on Friday night?
March 16, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
college women's ice hockey practice
Women's College
Longtime Olympic teammate of former Bulldog leads Northeastern into Frozen Four in Duluth
Swiss national team forward Alina Müller has played in three Olympics with former Bulldog Lara Stalder, winning a bronze medal in 2014. The Huskies take on Ohio State on Friday at Amsoil Arena.
March 16, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women's ice hockey practice
Women's College
Ohio State coach's will to win instilled in defending Frozen Four champs
For the second consecutive season, the Buckeyes are the No. 1 seed heading into the Frozen Four. They'll look to win their second-ever national title in 2023.
March 16, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Send off 3.jpg
Women's College
Gophers notebook: Only snow could mess with the Minnesota faithful's arrival in Duluth
Minnesota Gophers coach Brad Frost expects to be the de facto home team at the Frozen Four in Duluth, if the predicted snow doesn't deter travel too dramatically. Also: defense on display late for U.
March 15, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT