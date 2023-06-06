Longtime Harvard women's hockey coach announces retirement amid misconduct allegations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Katey Stone has been the head coach of the Harvard women's ice hockey program since 1994 but has announced her retirement from coaching on Tuesday, June 6 after a tumultuous season in which multiple allegations about her came to light.

Stone, originally from Watertown, Conn., started as head coach of the Crimson 29 years ago. She has many honors to her name throughout those nearly 30 years, including 12 NCAA Division I regional appearances, six Frozen Four trips, and one national championship (1999). Harvard also won 14 ECAC and 12 Beanpot titles under her reign. The 57-year-old has coached at the international level too, serving at the helm of Team USA once at the Under-18 level (2008), three times at the IIHF Women's World Championships (2011, 2012, 2013) and once at the Olympics (2014).

Although Stone has had a very decorated career as a coach, multiple allegations of misconduct started to surface over the past year from former Crimson players. A story written by the Boston Globe in January of 2023 brought the situation to light. That article found that while some players sung high praises for Stone, others found her to be perpetuating a toxic environment by accusing her of things like body shaming, making racist comments, insensitivity to both physical health (like putting pressure on athletes to return from injuries) and mental health, among other things.

Later on in the year, The Athletic wrote a story in March that also delved into the situation. The article, entitled 'Hazing, Naked Skates, and a 'mental-health Hunger Games': The dark side of Harvard women's ice hockey' along with the original Boston Globe report, received a lot of attention on social media and many called for deeper look into what was happening.

On Tuesday, Harvard announced Stone's retirement . The press release does not mention any of the allegations brought against her.

"We recognize the decades of service and commitment that Katey has given to this University and the Athletic Department," Crimson athletic director Erin McDermott said in a news release. "We thank her for all she has done to build the women's hockey program here, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors."

The news release says that a search for a new head coach will start immediately.

"The opportunity to coach and empower the amazingly talented women of Harvard Hockey has been both a personal and professional privilege. The relationships fostered with my players over the years has been the very best part of my job," Stone said in the news release.

"The decision to retire from any profession is never an easy decision; for coaches, stepping down from the bench, leaving the program you have poured your heart and soul into for this many years, is especially hard. I believe a coach knows in their heart when it is time for chance and I look forward to supporting the next chapter in Harvard Women's Hockey. I am grateful to my coaching colleagues and administrators who have supported my journey. Thank you to my players and alumni for sharing your lives with me. I will continue to root for each and every young woman who has come through our beloved program."

The Crimson are coming off a disappointing season in 2022-23, going 7-21-3 overall and 6-13-3 in ECAC play. There is speculation that Minnesota Duluth head coach Maura Crowell could be a possible contender for the Harvard head coaching job as she is originally from Massachusetts and was an assistant coach for the Harvard women's program from 2010-2015 prior to joining UMD.