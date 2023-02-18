Wruble scores 2 in Maine Black Bears' win over Merrimack

The Maine Black Bears beat visiting Merrimack 5-2 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Black Bears took the lead when Alyssa Wruble scored assisted by Mira Seregely and Elise Morphy .

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with a goal from Anna Caumo .

Halfway through, Alexa Pongo scored a goal, assisted by Teghan Inglis and Katie Kaufman , making the score 2-1.

Black Bears' Luisa Welcke tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Mira Seregely and Lilli Welcke assisted.

The Warriors narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Madison Oelkers scored, assisted by Teghan Inglis and Payten Evans .

Alyssa Wruble increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Lilli Welcke and Luisa Welcke.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 5-2 with 29 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Grace Heiting .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.