Will the women's Beanpot continue to have revolving winners?

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Beanpot has had four different winners the past four tournaments and it's almost time to find out who will prevail as the winner of the historic title in 2023.

No. 5 Northeastern will play Boston University at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday while Harvard will match-up against Boston College (RV) later at 7:30 p.m. at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

Harvard won the most recent Beanpot in 2022, with Northeastern (2020), Boston University (2019), and Boston College (2018) each winning in the years prior.

Northeastern (25-2-1) seems to be the heavy favorite to win the title this year, as they only have two regular season losses, coming to Maine and Providence. The Huskies are also on a 13-game win streak.

The Huskies are lead by international skaters Alina Muller (Switzerland) and Chloe Aurard (France), who have 41 and 40 points, respectively. Gwyneth Philips has been the starting netminder for the team and currently has nine shutouts and a 0.79 goals against average. Northeastern also has a boisterous 92-percent penalty kill rate and are a top-six team on the power play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston University seems to be a middle-of-the-pack them this year at 10-15-3 overall. The Terriers have already lost to Northeastern this season, 6-0, and were previously swept by Boston College in October. It can be expected that Northeastern will come out with the win in the semifinal round, but BU could be a solid third-place candidate.

The Terriers are lead by Julia Nearis , who currently has ten goals and nine assists on the year. One of the team's biggest strengths is Swiss goaltender Andrea Brandli , who has a .938 save percentage in 2022-23. The team's penalty kill has not been great, in fact, it's ninth-worst in the nation.

Harvard has the worst record among the Beanpot teams this year, coming in at 7-14-3. They haven't played BU or Northeastern yet, but they did lose to BC 5-1 back in November. It can be expected for the Crimson to be the fourth place team this year.

Captain Anne Bloomer leads the Crimson in scoring, with 22 points. Minnesota native Alex Pellici (Prior Lake, Minn. / Holy Family) has been the starting goaltender for Harvard, averaging a .923 save percentage. The team currently has the worst power play in the nation, around 6.4 percent, but have been decent on the penalty kill.

Boston College (RV) seems to be the wildly squad in this year's tournament. It is likely that they will beat Harvard in the semifinals, but it will take a big effort to down Northeastern — if that's how the championship game shapes up. The Eagles have a 16-12-1 record, with wins against both BU and Harvard, but were swept by Northeastern in November.

Senior Hannah Bilka and sophomore Abby Newhook lead the Eagles with 34 and 29 points, respectively. Starting netminder Abbey Levy has had an impressive season, posting a .946-save percentage over 23 games in 2022-23. BC has had a sub-par powerplay, a bottom-five team in the nation with the extra-skater advantage (they have the least amount of total powerplay goals scored out of all teams), but they're a top-six team on the penalty kill.

Historically, Northeastern has won the most titles, with 17. Harvard has 15 championship victories while Boston College has eight, and Boston University has two.

The semifinal games will be streamed live on NESN and on ESPN+.

ADVERTISEMENT

The championship game is slated for Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the consolation game earlier that day at 4 p.m.

Skaters who lived in Minnesota/North Dakota competing in the Beanpot:

Harvard:

Alex Pellicci , Prior Lake, Holy Family

Kayley Crawford , Shorewood, Minnetonka

Kyra Willoughby , Deephaven, The Blake School

Eleanor Winges , North Oaks, St. Paul United

Hannah Chorske , Edina, Edina

Kate Kasica , Minneapolis, Blake

Boston College:

Hannah Bilka , (Coppell, Texas) Shattuck-St. Mary's

Grace Campbell , (Kensington, Mass.) Shattuck-St. Mary's

Abbey Levy , (Congers, NY) Shattuck-St. Mary's

Boston University:

Liv Haag , Robbinsdale, Benilde-St. Margaret's

Kylie Roberts , Edina, Edina

Maggie Hanzel , Rochester, Rochester Lourdes

Lacey Martin , Minnetonka, Minnetonka

Haylee Blinkhorn , Oakdale, Hill-Murray

Maeve Kelly , Victoria, Holy Family

Northeastern:

Peyton Cullaton , Lakeville, Lakeville North

Alyssa Antonakis , Elko New Market, Lakeville North