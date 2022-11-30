Vermont Catamounts win at home against Dartmouth Big Green

The Vermont Catamounts won the home game against Dartmouth Big Green 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Catamounts took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Theresa Schafzahl. Natalie Mlynkova and Sini Karjalainen assisted.

The Big Green tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Abby Grexton beat the goalie, assisted by Sophie Robinson.

Catamounts' Tynka Pátková tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Lily Humphrey and Krista Parkkonen assisted.

Late, Natalie Mlynkova scored a goal, assisted by Theresa Schafzahl and Ellice Murphy, making the score 3-1.

The Catamounts increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.44 remaining of the third period after a goal from Sini Karjalainen, assisted by Natalie Mlynkova.

Coming up:

In the next round on Friday, the Catamounts will face Northeastern on the road at 5 p.m. CST, while the Big Green hosts St. Lawrence at 5 p.m. CST.