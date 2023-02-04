Vermont Catamounts beat Merrimack

The Vermont Catamounts won their home game against Merrimack on Friday, ending 6-2.

The hosting Catamounts took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Lily Humphrey . Sara Levesque and Maddy Skelton assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Catamounts.

Maddy Skelton increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Ellice Murphy and Evelyne Blais-Savoie .

The Catamounts increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.17 remaining of the third after a goal from Theresa Schafzahl , assisted by Sini Karjalainen and Cam Morrissey .

Coming up:

The Catamounts are set to face New Hampshire at 5 p.m. CST, while the Warriors faces Maine at 5 p.m. CST. Both games take place Friday.