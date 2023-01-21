Vermont Catamounts beat Holy Cross – Blais-Savoie scores 2

The Vermont Catamounts bested visiting Holy Cross 3-1 on Friday.

The hosting Catamounts took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Evelyne Blais-Savoie . Hailey Burns and Anna Podein assisted.

Corinne McCool scored with a minute left in the second period, assisted by Natalie Mlynkova and Theresa Schafzahl .

Mary Edmonds narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sofia Smithson and Lane Lewis .

The Catamounts increased the lead to 3-1 with 17 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Evelyne Blais-Savoie, assisted by Corinne McCool and Theresa Schafzahl.

The Catamounts have now won four straight home games.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Catamounts face Northeastern at 3 p.m. CST and the Crusaders takes on Merrimack on the road at 3 p.m. CST.