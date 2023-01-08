Tough game ends in victory for Boston University Terriers against Holy Cross
The game between Holy Cross and the Boston University Terriers was unpredictable. Home team Holy Cross held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Boston University turned the course around and finally won with 3-2.
Next up:
The Crusaders hosts Boston University on Friday at 12 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.