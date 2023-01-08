SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | Hockey East - Women's

Tough game ends in victory for Boston University Terriers against Holy Cross

The game between Holy Cross and the Boston University Terriers was unpredictable. Home team Holy Cross held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Boston University turned the course around and finally won with 3-2.

img_500217284_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 08, 2023 05:09 AM
Share

The game between Holy Cross and the Boston University Terriers was unpredictable. Home team Holy Cross held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Boston University turned the course around and finally won with 3-2.

Next up:

The Crusaders hosts Boston University on Friday at 12 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.