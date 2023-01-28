Three points for Vermont Catamounts after third-period win against Boston College Eagles

The Vermont Catamounts defeated the home-team Boston College Eagles 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Vermont managed to pull out a win.

Vermont's Natalie Mlynkova scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 26 seconds into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Katie Pyne netted one assisted by Deirdre Mullowney and Cayla Barnes .

In the second period, Abby Newhook scored a goal, assisted by Kate Ham and Hannah Bilka , making the score 2-0.

Catamounts' Corinne McCool tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Natalie Mlynkova and Sara Levesque assisted.

The Catamounts made it 2-2 with a goal from Natalie Mlynkova.

Natalie Mlynkova took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Sini Karjalainen and Corinne McCool.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Eagles will play at home against the Warriors at 1 p.m. CST, while the Catamounts will face the Terriers road at 2 p.m. CST.