Tara Watchorn accepts Boston University head coaching position

BOSTON — Tara Watchorn is headed back to her alma mater as it was announced on Monday, April 3 that she will become the new women's hockey head coach at Boston University.

"BU holds a special place in my heart, and to be able to help create a positive environment for amazing student athletes to learn and grow has always been my dream," said Watchorn, in a press release on the university's website. "I have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best players and coaches in the game both in my playing career and as a coach. I am thankful to bring those experiences with me as we strive for excellence on and off the ice at BU."

Tara Watchorn coaches a game for the Stonehill College Skyhawks. Contributed / Stonehill Athletics / Mary Gettens

Watchorn will replace Brian Durocher, who announced earlier this season that he would retire from his head coaching position. Durocher coached the Terriers for the entirety of their Division I era. He also served as the men's assistant coach at BU for many years, and competed there as a student from 1974-78.

Similarly, Watchorn is also a graduate of Boston University, as she competed for the Terriers from 2008-12. The native of Newcastle, Ontario, then went on to play professionally and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Olympic Games before she started her Division I coaching career.

"Tara has already built an impressive legacy as a Terrier, and we could not be happier to welcome her back as the leader of a new era for our women's ice hockey program," said Boston University's athletic director Drew Marrochello on the school's website.

Tara Watchorn coaches the Stonehill College Skyhawks. Contributed / Stonehill Athletics / Bob Blanchard

The 32-year-old returned to her alma mater in 2017 as assistant coach of the women's Terrier squad, where she remained for four seasons. She also was an assistant for the IIHF U18 Women's World Championships for Team Canada for three years, picking up two gold medals and one runner-up finish.

Most recently, Watchorn has been at the helm for Stonehill College, a new program competing in the NEWHA conference. Watchorn helped the Skyhawks start their era in Division I and posted a 19-16-2 overall record with the team in it's inaugural season. Stonehill finished in third place (out of seven total teams) in the NEWHA and Watchorn was named the conference coach of the year in 2023.

"Tara quickly emerged as a top candidate for this job, and with each conversation we had with her, it became clear that her coaching experience at BU, Stonehill and internationally with Hockey Canada has allowed her to build a confident vision and plan for BU hockey," added Marrochello. "The expectations for this program have always been high, and after being in fantastic hands for its first 18 seasons, we are looking forward to more success with one of its greats proudly at the helm."