Strong third period wins it for Vermont Catamounts against Providence Friars

A tight game between the home-team Providence Friars and the visiting Vermont Catamounts wasn't settled until the third period, when Vermont scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-0.

The Catamounts first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Theresa Schafzahl , assisted by Natalie Mlynkova and Sini Karjalainen .

Lara Beecher increased the lead to 2-0 seven minutes later.

The Catamounts made it 3-0 when Natalie Mlynkova scored the first goal, assisted by Theresa Schafzahl late into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

With this win the Catamounts have five straight victories.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Friars will play the Warriors at 1 p.m. CST, and the Catamounts will play the Huskies at 2 p.m. CST.