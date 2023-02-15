Strong third period wins it for Boston University Terriers against Harvard

A tight game between the home-team Boston University Terriers and visiting Harvard wasn't settled until the third period, when Boston University scored the game-winning goal, ending it 7-4.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Shannon Hollands . Mia Biotti assisted.

The Terriers tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Sydney Healey scored, assisted by Tamara Giaquinto .

The Crimson's Gabi Davidson Adams took the lead late in the first, assisted by Kyra Willoughby and Jenna MacDonald .

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

Christina Vote took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Catherine Foulem and Madison Cardaci .

Clara Yuhn increased the lead to 6-4 two minutes later.

The Terriers increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.30 remaining of the third after a goal from Christina Vote, assisted by Madison Cardaci and Catherine Foulem.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Terriers will host the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST and the Crimson will play against the Bears at 5 p.m. CST.