Women's College Hockey East - Women's

Strong defense as Providence Friars beat Boston College Eagles

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Providence Friars secured the road victory against the Boston College Eagles. The game ended 3-0.

February 18, 2023 08:38 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Friars took the lead when Lindsay Bochna scored the first goal assisted by Noemi Neubauerova and Sara Hjalmarsson .

The Friars increased the lead to 2-0, after only 51 seconds into the third period when Sara Hjalmarsson found the back of the net, assisted by Lily Martinson .

The Friars made it 3-0 when Lindsay Bochna netted one, assisted by Sara Hjalmarsson and Noemi Neubauerova late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

