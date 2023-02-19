Strong defense as Providence Friars beat Boston College Eagles

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Providence Friars secured the road victory against the Boston College Eagles. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Friars took the lead when Lindsay Bochna scored the first goal assisted by Noemi Neubauerova and Sara Hjalmarsson .

The Friars increased the lead to 2-0, after only 51 seconds into the third period when Sara Hjalmarsson found the back of the net, assisted by Lily Martinson .

The Friars made it 3-0 when Lindsay Bochna netted one, assisted by Sara Hjalmarsson and Noemi Neubauerova late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.