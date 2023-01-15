Strong defense as Boston College Eagles beat Holy Cross

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Boston College Eagles secured the road victory against Holy Cross. The game ended 3-0.

Kelly Browne increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Katie Pyne .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Deirdre Mullowney who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Caroline Goffredo and Caroline DiFiore , halfway through the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Crusaders plays Vermont away on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Connecticut at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.