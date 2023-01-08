Star-studded Vermont Catamounts have claimed another win
The Vermont Catamounts continue to stay strong. When the team played the Providence Friars on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Vermont won the game 4-1 and now has four successive wins.
The Vermont Catamounts continue to stay strong. When the team played the Providence Friars on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Vermont won the game 4-1 and now has four successive wins.
The Catamounts took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Natalie Mlynkova . Corinne McCool and Theresa Schafzahl assisted.
The Catamounts' Corinne McCool increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Lilly Holmes .
The Catamounts increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Lara Beecher scored, assisted by Hailey Burns and Evelyne Blais-Savoie .
Hunter Barnett scored late into the second period, assisted by Ashley Clark and Maddy Coene .
The Catamounts increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.07 remaining of the third period after a goal from Lilly Holmes.
Next up:
The teams play again on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.