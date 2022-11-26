Star-studded Providence Friars have claimed another win
The Providence Friars continue to stay strong. When the team played the Brown Bears on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Providence won the game 4-3 and now has four successive wins.
The Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jade Iginla. India McDadi and Sonja Bjornson assisted.
The Friars tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Sara Hjalmarsson scored, assisted by Claire Tyo.
Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Friars led 4-2 going in to the third period.
Olivia Williamson narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the third period.
Next games:
In the next round on Friday, the Friars will face Merrimack at home at 5 p.m. CST, while the Bears host Colgate at 5 p.m. CST.