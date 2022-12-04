Star-studded Northeastern Huskies win again in game against Vermont Catamounts
The Northeastern Huskies are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Vermont Catamounts on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Northeastern now has six wins in a row.
Coming up:
The Huskies play Boston University away on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST. The Catamounts will face Syracuse at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.