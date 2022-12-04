SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Northeastern Huskies win again in game against Vermont Catamounts

The Northeastern Huskies are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Vermont Catamounts on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Northeastern now has six wins in a row.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 03, 2022 07:03 PM
Coming up:

The Huskies play Boston University away on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST. The Catamounts will face Syracuse at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.