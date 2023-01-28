Star-studded Northeastern Huskies win again in game against Holy Cross

The Northeastern Huskies are hard to stop at the moment, and against Holy Cross on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Northeastern now has 12 wins in a row.

The hosting Huskies started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Alina Mueller scoring in the first minute, assisted by Molly Griffin and Maureen Murphy .

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Peyton Anderson beat the goalie, assisted by Chloe Aurard and Abbey Marohn .

Maude Poulin-Labelle then tallied a goal early, making the score 3-0. Megan Carter and Skylar Irving assisted.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Megan Carter who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Maureen Murphy and Chloe Aurard, late into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

