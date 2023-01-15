Star-studded Northeastern Huskies have claimed another win

The Northeastern Huskies continue to stay strong. When the team played the Maine Black Bears on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Northeastern won the game 5-0 and now has nine successive wins.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Megan Carter found the back of the net assisted by Lily Yovetich and Alina Mueller.

Mia Brown then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-0. Taze Thompson and Megan Carter assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Maureen Murphy scored, assisted by Alina Mueller and Chloe Aurard .

Lily Shannon increased the lead to 4-0 four minutes later, assisted by Taze Thompson and Abbey Marohn .

In the end the 5-0 came from Maureen Murphy who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Maude Poulin-Labelle and Alina Mueller, late into the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Coming up:

The Huskies host Merrimack in the next game at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The same day, the Black Bears will host the Terriers at 5 p.m. CST.