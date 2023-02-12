Star-studded Boston College Eagles win again in game against Boston University Terriers
The Boston College Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Boston University Terriers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-1 and Boston College now has four wins in a row.
The Boston College Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Boston University Terriers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-1 and Boston College now has four wins in a row.
The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Gaby Roy . Cailin Flynn and Jenna Carpenter assisted.
The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Alexie Guay found the back of the net.
Terriers' Haylee Blinkhorn tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Lacey Martin and Maggie Hanzel assisted.
Coming up:
The Terriers host Harvard in the next game at home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST. The same day, the Eagles will host the Huskies at 6:30 p.m. CST.