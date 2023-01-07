Solid victory for Vermont Catamounts – shut out Providence Friars

The Vermont Catamounts won their home game against the Providence Friars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Catamounts opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Lara Beecher scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Krista Parkkonen and Hailey Burns .

The Catamounts increased the lead to 2-0, after only 36 seconds into the third period when Lara Beecher beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Lily Humphrey and Evelyne Blais-Savoie . The 2-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.