Solid victory for Vermont Catamounts – shut out Maine Black Bears

The Vermont Catamounts won their home game against the Maine Black Bears. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Catamounts started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Corinne McCool scoring in the first period, assisted by Theresa Schafzahl and Evelyne Blais-Savoie .

The Catamounts increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Evelyne Blais-Savoie scored, assisted by Corinne McCool and Theresa Schafzahl.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Theresa Schafzahl who increased the Catamounts' lead, late in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Catamounts host New Hampshire in the next game at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The same day, the Black Bears will host the Warriors at 5 p.m. CST.