Solid victory for New Hampshire – shut out Connecticut Huskies

New Hampshire won its road game against the Connecticut Huskies. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Kira Juodikis scored the first goal.

Emily Rickwood increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Gabby Jones and Marina Alvarez .

The Wildcats made it 3-0 when Annie Berry scored, late into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Friday the Huskies will play on the road against the Terriers at 6 p.m. CST, while the Wildcats will face the Huskies road at 5 p.m. CST.