Solid victory for Boston College Eagles – shut out Harvard

The Boston College Eagles won their home game against Harvard. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting Eagles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Cayla Barnes scoring in the first period, assisted by Caroline Goffredo .

Keri Clougherty scored early in the second period, assisted by Caroline Goffredo.

3-0 came from Sidney Fess who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Cayla Barnes and Gaby Roy , with a minute left.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Boston University on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Clarkson on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.