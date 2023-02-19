Sharp shooting from Mlynkova in Vermont Catamounts' win over New Hampshire

The host Vermont Catamounts claimed three goals the hosting New Hampshire on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Catamounts took the lead when Evelyne Blais-Savoie scored the first goal assisted by Hailey Burns and Ellice Murphy .

Halfway through, Natalie Mlynkova scored a goal, assisted by Theresa Schafzahl and Corinne McCool , making the score 2-0.

Natalie Mlynkova increased the lead to 3-0 late in the third period, assisted by Theresa Schafzahl and Sini Karjalainen .

Emily Rickwood narrowed the gap to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Brianna Brooks .

The Wildcats were whistled for no penalties, while the Catamounts received no penalties.