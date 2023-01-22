Sharp shooting from Johal in Holy Cross' win over Merrimack

Host Holy Cross claimed five goals hosting Merrimack on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hannah Corneliusen .

The Crusaders tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Darci Johal scored, assisted by Sofia Smithson and Millie Sirum .

The Crusaders took the lead early in the second period when Darci Johal beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Mary Edmonds and Sofia Smithson.

Late, Emilie Fortunato scored a goal, assisted by Bryn Saarela and Alexia Moreau , making the score 3-1.

Bryn Saarela increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Carmen Elliott and Kailey Langefels .

The Crusaders increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.33 remaining of the third after a goal from Alexia Moreau, assisted by Bryn Saarela and Sofia Smithson.

Coming up:

On Friday the Warriors will play on the road against the Terriers at 6 p.m. CST, while the Crusaders will face the Huskies road at 2 p.m. CST.