Sharp shooting from Hjalmarsson in Providence Friars' win over Holy Cross

Host Providence Friars claimed three goals visiting Holy Cross on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Friars took the lead when Sara Hjalmarsson scored assisted by Noemi Neubauerova and Lily Martinson .

The Friars increased the lead to 2-0, after only four seconds into the third period when Caroline Peterson beat the goalie, assisted by Rachel Weiss .

Bryn Saarela narrowed the gap to 2-1 five minutes later, assisted by Millie Sirum .

The Friars increased the lead to 3-1 with 18 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Sara Hjalmarsson, assisted by Lauren DeBlois .

Next up:

The Friars host Boston College on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Crusaders will face Connecticut on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.