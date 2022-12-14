Quinnipiac Bobcats' winning run continues as Providence Friars' has ended

After having enjoyed a run of six straight wins, the Providence Friars hit a wall at home against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Quinnipiac won 3-2 and claimed their eighth win in a row.

Quinnipiac's Olivia Mobley scored the game-winning goal.

The Friars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Lindsay Bochna scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Lauren DeBlois .

The Bobcats scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Friars were called for no penalties, while the Bobcats received no penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Quinnipiac.