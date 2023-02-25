Providence Friars win over Maine Black Bears

The Providence Friars won the game at home against the Maine Black Bears 5-2.

The Friars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Caroline Peterson . Reichen Kirchmair and Brooke Becker assisted.

The Black Bears tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Grace Heiting scored, assisted by Ida Kuoppala .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Friars led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Friars increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Sara Hjalmarsson found the back of the net, assisted by Noemi Neubauerova and Brooke Becker.

The Friars increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.32 remaining of the third after a goal from Reichen Kirchmair, assisted by Caroline Peterson and Brooke Becker.