Providence Friars win on the road against New Hampshire

The Providence Friars won the road game against New Hampshire 7-4 on Friday.

The visiting Friars started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Noemi Neubauerova scoring in the first period, assisted by Caroline Peterson .

The Wildcats tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Brooke Hammer halfway through the first period, assisted by Tamara Thierus and Chavonne Truter .

Sara Hjalmarsson scored midway through the second period, assisted by Noemi Neubauerova and Caroline Peterson.

Late, Noemi Neubauerova scored a goal, assisted by Brooke Becker and Sara Hjalmarsson, making the score 3-1.

The Friars increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Mégane Quirion found the back of the net, assisted by Isabelle Hardy and KC Brooks .

Sara Hjalmarsson increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Lauren DeBlois and Brooke Becker.

Ida Press increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Lauren DeBlois and Sara Hjalmarsson.

Brianna Brooks narrowed the gap to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Emily Pinto and Kyla Bent .

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again late in the third when Chavonne Truter beat the goalie, assisted by Brooke Hammer and Tamara Thierus.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again with a goal from Tamara Thierus, assisted by Chavonne Truter at 18:26 into the third period.

The Friars increased the lead to 7-4 with five seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Sara Hjalmarsson.

Next games:

The Wildcats plays Connecticut away on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST. The Friars will face Maine at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.