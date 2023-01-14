Providence Friars reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Providence Friars were challenged and were behind by 0-2 after two periods in the game against Merrimack. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 5-2 for road-team Providence.

The hosting Warriors took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Katie Kaufman . Sophie McKinley and Hayley Chang assisted.

Sophie McKinley scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Payten Evans and Madison Oelkers .

The Friars narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ashley Clark netted one, assisted by Reichen Kirchmair .

The Friars tied the score 2-2 early in the third when Sara Hjalmarsson scored.

Lauren DeBlois took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Caroline Peterson and Lily Hendrikson .

Hunter Barnett increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Reichen Kirchmair.

Rachel Weiss increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later.

Next games:

The Friars play against Boston University on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face Northeastern on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.