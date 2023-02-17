Points were split when New Hampshire hosted Vermont Catamounts

Home-team New Hampshire and the visiting Vermont Catamounts got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Catamounts took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Natalie Mlynkova . Theresa Schafzahl and Sini Karjalainen assisted.

The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Shea Verrier netted one, assisted by Kelly Harty and Emily Rickwood .

The Wildcats made it 2-1 midway through when Brianna Brooks found the back of the net, assisted by Marina Alvarez and Emily Pinto .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Lauren Martin scored, assisted by Kira Juodikis and Shea Verrier.

Sini Karjalainen narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Ellice Murphy and Lara Beecher .

Theresa Schafzahl tied it up 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Sini Karjalainen and Lily Humphrey .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.