Points were split when Boston University Terriers hosted Connecticut Huskies

The home-team Boston University Terriers and the visiting Connecticut Huskies got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

The Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ava Rinker . Coryn Tormala and Christina Walker assisted.

Riley Grimley scored late in the second period, assisted by Megan Woodworth and Emma Eryou .

Brooke Disher narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Catherine Foulem and Christina Vote .

The Terriers tied the score 2-2 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Catherine Foulem, assisted by Christina Vote and Maeve Kelly .

Next up:

The Huskies play against Northeastern on Friday at 4 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Northeastern on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.