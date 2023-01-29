Points were split as Maine Black Bears hosted Providence Friars

The home-team Maine Black Bears and the visiting Providence Friars claimed a point each with a 4-4 draw in the game on Saturday.

The Black Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alyssa Wruble . Rahel Enzler and Mira Seregely assisted.

The Friars' Lindsay Bochna tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Isabelle Hardy .

The Black Bears' Lilli Welcke took the lead late in the first, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Kennedy Little .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Black Bears.

The Friars narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only zero seconds into the third period when Maddy Coene netted one.

Lauren DeBlois tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Caroline Peterson and Reichen Kirchmair .

Sara Hjalmarsson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Maddy Coene and Lily Hendrikson .

Lilli Welcke tied it up 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Mira Seregely.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Black Bears host Holy Cross at 5 p.m. CST and the Friars visit Boston College at 5 p.m. CST.