Points were split as Maine Black Bears hosted Providence Friars
The home-team Maine Black Bears and the visiting Providence Friars claimed a point each with a 4-4 draw in the game on Saturday.
The Black Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alyssa Wruble . Rahel Enzler and Mira Seregely assisted.
The Friars' Lindsay Bochna tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Isabelle Hardy .
The Black Bears' Lilli Welcke took the lead late in the first, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Kennedy Little .
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Black Bears.
The Friars narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only zero seconds into the third period when Maddy Coene netted one.
Lauren DeBlois tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Caroline Peterson and Reichen Kirchmair .
Sara Hjalmarsson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Maddy Coene and Lily Hendrikson .
Lilli Welcke tied it up 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Mira Seregely.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Black Bears host Holy Cross at 5 p.m. CST and the Friars visit Boston College at 5 p.m. CST.