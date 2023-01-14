Northeastern Huskies' winning run continues as Boston College Eagles' has ended

After having enjoyed a run of seven straight wins, the Boston College Eagles hit a wall on the road against the Northeastern Huskies. Northeastern won 1-0 (after overtime) and claimed their eighth win in a row.

Northeastern's Chloe Aurard scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 2:40 before the Huskies made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Chloe Aurard, assisted by Alina Mueller.

Next up:

On Saturday the Huskies will play at home against the Black Bears at 2 p.m. CST, while the Eagles will face the Crusaders road at 5 p.m. CST.