Northeastern Huskies' winning run continues as Boston College Eagles' has ended

After having enjoyed a run of seven straight wins, the Boston College Eagles hit a wall on the road against the Northeastern Huskies. Northeastern won 1-0 (after overtime) and claimed their eighth win in a row.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 07:36 PM
Northeastern's Chloe Aurard scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 2:40 before the Huskies made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Chloe Aurard, assisted by Alina Mueller.

Next up:

On Saturday the Huskies will play at home against the Black Bears at 2 p.m. CST, while the Eagles will face the Crusaders road at 5 p.m. CST.