Women's College | Hockey East - Women's

Northeastern Huskies win at home against Princeton

The Northeastern Huskies won when they visited the Princeton on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 25, 2022 05:41 PM
The Huskies first took the lead early into the second period, with a goal from Maureen Murphy, assisted by Alina Mueller and Jules Constantinople.

Late, Maureen Murphy scored a goal, assisted by Maude Poulin-Labelle, making the score 2-0.

The Princeton players narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Issy Wunder scored, assisted by Sarah Fillier.

Peyton Anderson increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Chloe Aurard.

Maureen Murphy increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Peyton Anderson and Chloe Aurard.

The Huskies have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Huskies host Cornell on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The Princeton players will face Cornell at 12 a.m. CST.